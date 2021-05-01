Live

Comey agrees to testify before Senate panel

Fired FBI Director James Comey has agreed to appear before the Senate Intelligence Commitee in an open hearing. The committee says it will schedule the hearing sometime after Memorial Day. Nancy Cordes has the latest from Capitol Hill.
