Comedian Jim Gaffigan brings big laughs to new TV show Gaffigan is the father of five kids, which gives him a unique perspective on parenthood. He is the author of two best-selling books, "Dad is Fat" and "Food: A Love Story," and a contributor for CBS' "Sunday Morning." Gaffigan joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his new starring role in the "The Jim Gaffigan Show," which is loosely based on his life.