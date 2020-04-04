College basketball star Freddie Gillespie on Baylor's record-setting season With the coronavirus pandemic forcing closures at businesses, schools and most nonessential businesses throughout the country, staples of U.S. sports like college basketball’s March Madness tournament have been called off. Baylor University, with a record 23-game winning streak, was hit particularly hard by having their season abruptly canceled. Dana Jacobson speaks to senior Freddie Gillespie, a big factor in the school team’s success, about his perseverance and what lies ahead in the college basketball star’s future.