Colbert draws swastika in brutal Trump takedown

Stephen Colbert slammed Donald Trump on Tuesday's episode of "The Late Show." Colbert drew a swastika to explain Trump's reaction and comments about the Orlando shooting. CBSN's Reena Ninan and Vladimir Duthiers have more.
