Coast Guard boat overturns off NYC coast

A group of rescuers had to be rescued themselves Thursday morning after a Coast Guard boat overturned while tending to a group of fishermen caught in high waves. No one was hurt in the incident. Jamie Yuccas joins CBSN with more.
