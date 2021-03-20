Live

Clumsy crooks caught on tape in Houston

Police say three men, two with guns, bumped into each other while trying to rob a store in Houston. The suspects were spooked, opened fire and ran out of the store empty handed. KHOU-TV's Andrew Horansky reports.
