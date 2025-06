Closing arguments are set to begin in Sean "Diddy" Combs' trial. Here's what to know. After weeks of testimony, closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday in the federal racketeering and sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs. It comes after prosecutors on Wednesday agreed to drop three charges against the music mogul in what they said was a bid to streamline instructions for the jury. Combs had pleaded not guilty to the charges.