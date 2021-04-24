Clinton tries using fear to sway undecided voters

Live

Hillary Clinton is making her final push before the election to sway undecided voters in key battleground states like Arizona. CBS News' Nancy Cordes explains how the Clinton campaign is trying to scare voters to lean left.
