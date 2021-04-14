Live

Watch CBSN Live

Clinton, Sanders deadlocked in Nevada

Once thought of as an easy win for the Clinton campaign, Nevada has now become a toss up state as Bernie Sanders has surged there. CBS News Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes has political analysis for CBSN.
