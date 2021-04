Clinton maintains lead over Trump amid email scandal With 22 days left until Election Day, a new CBS News poll shows that Hillary Clinton has a six point lead over Donald Trump in battleground states. This comes as the FBI exposed new details of its investigation into her private email server, raising more questions about her judgment and transparency. CBS News' Nancy Cordes and editor-in-chief of The Hill, Bob Cusack, join CBSN to discuss the impact on the race.