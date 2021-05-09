Live

Watch CBSN Live

Climate gentrification plagues low-income communities

Climate change could be taking a toll on some communities more than others, specifically low-income areas in the U.S. Jessica Moulite, who has written about climate gentrification for The Root, joins CBSN to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.