Cleveland Clinic CEO on Obamacare, reducing healthcare costs

With more than 43,000 people, the world-famous Cleveland Clinic is the city's largest employer. It has been ranked America's No. 1 heart hospital for 21 straight years, and overall, it is among the nation's five best hospitals. Cleveland Clinic CEO Dr. Toby Cosgrove, a cardiac surgeon and decorated war veteran who joined the hospital 41 years ago, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Obamacare and how to bring the cost of healthcare down.
