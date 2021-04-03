Derek Chauvin Trial
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Crisis
Stimulus Check
Biden Administration
Student Debt Dilemma
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
1 officer killed and 1 injured in car ramming attack at U.S. Capitol
Police lieutenant says force used against George Floyd was "uncalled for"
Fully vaccinated people may safely resume travel, CDC says
Officer killed in Capitol attack remembered as a "kind person"
MLB moves All-Star Game over Georgia voting law
Record number of lone children arrived at U.S. border in March
Black veteran still waiting for Medal of Honor, 56 years later
When will kids be able to get COVID-19 vaccines?
Pelosi says Gaetz should be off key committee if allegations are true
Coronavirus Crisis
COVID cases spike in Michigan, fueled by infections in kids
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
CDC director warns of "impending doom" amid COVID spike
Quality control issues force J&J to scrap doses of COVID-19 vaccine
90% of all U.S. adults eligible for COVID vaccine by April 19
Why questions still linger on the origin of the coronavirus
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Cleveland Cavaliers draw criticism over new ad
The Cleveland Cavaliers basketball team is being criticized for a video that seems to make light of domestic abuse. The parody video aired on the jumbo-tron during Wednesday night's playoff game against the Chicago Bulls.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On