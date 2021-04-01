Live

Watch CBSN Live

Churches combine fitness and faith by adding gyms

A growing trend among America's faithful combines church membership with a gym experience. Increasingly, congregants are turning Sunday into a day for spirituality and sweat. Manuel Bojorquez reports on the crossroads of fitness and faith.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.