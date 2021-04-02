Live

Watch CBSN Live

Christie Brinkley hurt rescuing bird

Supermodel Christie Brinkley was flown back from a vacation in the Turks and Caicos after hurting herself trying to rescue a bird. CBSN's Meg Oliver and Vladimir Duthiers discuss what she shared on social media.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.