Christian Pulisic & Zlatan Ibrahimović talk AC Milan's U.S. summer tour Global soccer stars Christian Pulisic, who is the captain of the U.S. National team and currently plays for the iconic Italian club AC Milan, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a former player and now senior adviser to AC Milan, talk about its U.S. summer tour, which kicks off Saturday with a preseason match against Manchester United in New York City.