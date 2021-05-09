Christian Bale talks "Hostiles" and his new look Christian Bale is well-known for his role as Batman in the hit "The Dark Knight" franchise. He also won an Oscar for his role in the 2010 movie, "The Fighter." His new movie, "Hostiles," is a western drama set in 1892. It follows Army Capt. Joseph Blocker, played by Bale, on a journey to escort a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back to their native land. Bale joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the relevance of "Hostiles" today, and how he transformed his look to play the role of former Vice President Dick Cheney.