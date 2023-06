Chris Christie says Trump is "his own worst enemy" in documents case, talks 2024 race Chris Christie, former New Jersey governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, joined "CBS Mornings" to discuss former President Donald Trump's indictment on 37 federal counts and said it appears Trump admitted to obstruction of justice in an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier. Christie also discussed running for the White House and says he will "make the case" to voters.