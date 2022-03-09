Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for "maximum restraint" in Ukraine as Russia continues attacks Chinese President Xi Jingping said China is "pained to see the flames of war reignited in Europe" and will be sending humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the communist leader's strongest statement on the crisis to date. However, Beijing may see the fallout from Russia’s invasion as a deterrent for trying to forceably take over Taiwan. Jane Perlez, former Beijing bureau chief for The New York Times, joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.