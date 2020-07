China orders U.S. to shut down Chengdu consulate in retaliatory move China is ordering the U.S. to shut down its consulate in the southwestern city of Chengdu as tensions escalate between the two countries. In a Thursday speech, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused China of using its Houston, Texas consulate to spy and steal intellectual property. China denies Pompeo's accusations, and says the U.S. is gravely harming relations with Beijing.