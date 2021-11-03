Live

Children receive first shots of COVID vaccine

Every school-age child in the U.S. is now eligible for COVID-19 shots after Pfizer's mini dose received the green light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Janet Shamlian takes a look.
