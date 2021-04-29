Live

Chicago police search for clues in judge shooting

Chicago investigators are looking for a motive in a deadly shooting of a criminal court judge, Raymond Myles. The gunman killed the judge outside his home. A woman was also shot and taken to the hospital in serious condition. Dean Reynolds reports.
