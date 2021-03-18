Live

Watch CBSN Live

Chicago poetry phenom takes the stage

Malcolm London began writing poems in 2008 to give a voice to his community. Here, he performs one of his poems at Chicago's Columbia College, where he hosted Louder Than a Bomb, the largest poetry competition in the country.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.