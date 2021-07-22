Live

Chicago passes police reform bill

Chicago has passed police reform legislation that will allow civilians to have oversight of the city's police department. Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa of Chicago's 35th ward voted in support of the bill. He joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more.
