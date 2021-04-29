Chelsea Clinton on political future, Hillary and Russia probe Chelsea Clinton was a key campaign figure when her mother ran for president last year. She continues to make her own voice heard on Twitter, which includes critical and often sarcastic commentary on the Trump administration. Only on "CBS This Morning," the vice chair of the Clinton Foundation and adjunct assistant professor at Columbia University discusses the investigation into Russia meddling in the U.S. election and her book, "It's Your World," now out in paperback.