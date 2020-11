Chef Leah Cohen brings bold Southeast Asian flavor to home cooks’ kitchens Former Top Chef contestant Leah Cohen grew up in the U.S., but worked and lived in Southeast Asia to pursue her cooking passions. After returning she opened Pig and Khao, a hugely successful New York City restaurant. She speaks to Jeff Glor about her new cookbook, “Lemongrass and Lime,” a tribute to her parents and a guide for home chefs who crave big, bold flavors for the “CBS This Morning: Saturday” series, The Dish.