Chef Jean-Paul Bourgeois brings Southern-inspired barbeque to The Dish Jean-Paul Bourgeois grew up surrounded by the vibrant southern cuisine of Louisiana, and learned at a young age that food brings people together. It’s a lesson that has stayed with him throughout the years, from his time studying the culinary arts in France, to working in restaurants. He’s brought that love of food and family to his position as Executive Chef of Blue Smoke Enterprises, and joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss his newly opened culinary program, Porchlight.