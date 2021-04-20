Live

Watch CBSN Live

Cheers, jeers and tears on Democratic convention's first day

Democratic convention delegates are about to nominate a woman as a major party presidential candidate for the first time, but the historic convention got off to a difficult start. Many Bernie Sanders supporters made it clear they're not ready to accept Hillary Clinton as the Democratic nominee. But the primetime speakers including first lady Michelle Obama managed to bring some unity to the proceedings. Nancy Cordes reports from Philadelphia.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.