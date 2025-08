Cheech and Chong: Older and wiser The comedy duo Richard Anthony "Cheech" Marin and Thomas Chong made their names and fortunes playing laid-back potheads. Now 79 and 87, respectively, they're back on movie screens in "Cheech and Chong's Last Movie" (which may not be an accurate title). The best buds talked with correspondent Tracy Smith about their legacy. [Originally broadcast April 13, 2025.]