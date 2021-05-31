Live

Watch CBSN Live

Veteran commemorates Marines through paintings

Charles Waterhouse dedicated much of his life to the Marines. In his 80s and in failing health, he set out on his final mission: To paint every Marine who received the Medal of Honor. David Martin shares his story.
