Charges recommended over 2020 election interference in Georgia: CBS News Flash Feb. 22, 2023

The special Georgia grand jury that investigated election interference by then-President Donald Trump in 20-20 is recommending criminal charges. Most of the report is sealed -- but portions released last week revealed panel members felt some witnesses may have lied under oath. Democrat Jennifer McClellan won a special election in Virginia, becoming the state's first Black woman in Congress. And Funs N' Roses announced a five-month world tour for summer and fall.
