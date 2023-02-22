Charges recommended over 2020 election interference in Georgia: CBS News Flash Feb. 22, 2023 The special Georgia grand jury that investigated election interference by then-President Donald Trump in 20-20 is recommending criminal charges. Most of the report is sealed -- but portions released last week revealed panel members felt some witnesses may have lied under oath. Democrat Jennifer McClellan won a special election in Virginia, becoming the state's first Black woman in Congress. And Funs N' Roses announced a five-month world tour for summer and fall.