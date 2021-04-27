Live

Chaotic day for Trump's Mexico policy

Mexico's president cancelled an upcoming meeting with President Trump, increasing tensions between the two countries. Also Thursday, the White House floated a border tax to pay for a wall, then later backtracked. Margaret Brennan reports.
