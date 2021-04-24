Live

Central Oklahoma rocked by earthquake

Central Oklahoma was rocked by an earthquake Sunday evening. The state has had 19 earthquakes in the past week. Scientists have linked an increase in earthquakes to fracking. CBSN's Vlad Duthiers has the latest on the quake.
