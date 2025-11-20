CDC website revised to include false claim about autism and vaccines A page of the CDC's website has been changed to include a false claim about autism and vaccines. The page about vaccines and autism formerly said that "no links have been found between any vaccine ingredients and Autism spectrum disorder." The website has now been changed to say, "'Vaccines do not cause autism' is not an evidence-based claim" -- a statement the Autism Science Foundation calls "misinformation" that "actually contradicts the best available science." CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook has more.