Expert breaks down CDC's shorter COVID isolation guidelines as Omicron cases surge The CDC reduced the isolation period for people with asymptomatic COVID-19 infections from 10 days to five. CBS News' Debra Alfarone reports the decision came as the Omicron variant surges across the U.S. Then Dr. William Schaffner, professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, joins CBSN with more.