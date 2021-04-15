CDC panel needs more time to weigh risks of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine The CDC says it needs more time to weigh the risks of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. An advisory panel met Wednesday but said it did not have enough information to make a decision, leaving a temporary pause on the vaccine in place. Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBSN's Lana Zak with more on the fate of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.