CDC guidance prompts states, retail stores to lift mask mandates There are signs that life is returning back to pre-pandemic normalcy. As many as 18 states have announced plans to drop public mask mandates either immediately or in the weeks to come. But others, such as California, New York and New Jersey, are moving forward with caution. So while progress against the pandemic is being made, Americans eager to enjoy spring weather are receiving mixed messages about masking. Michael George has the story.