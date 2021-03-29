Live

CDC: Flu shot only 23 percent effective

The flu virus has killed 26 children, with 46 states reporting widespread cases. CBS News medical contributor Dr. Holly Phillips joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
