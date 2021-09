Who should get Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots? A CDC panel is meeting to determine who will qualify for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. On Wednesday, the FDA authorized it for people ages 65 and over and others at higher risk. CBS News' Natalie Brand reports. Then Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at Johns Hopkins University, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the factors health officials are considering.