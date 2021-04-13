Live

Watch CBSN Live

#CBSNBusiness: Chipotle sales tank

Fast-food Mexican restaurant Chipotle has seen a 14-percent drop in sales in response to multiple E. Coli outbreaks in restaurants around the country. CBS News Moneywatch's Jill Wagner has today's business headlines from the New York Stock Exchange.
