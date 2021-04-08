Live

#CBSN10: Trending stories for Sept. 24, 2015

The Pope makes a historic address to the U.S. Congress, a surging death toll in a deadly stampede at Hajj and Russian President Vladimir Putin offers to meet with Elton John. All those and more are among the top trending stories on CBSNews.com.
