CBSN revisits Brussels community after terror attacks Arrested last week, Mohamed Abrini confessed over the weekend to being the "man in the hat" seen in a surveillance video, pushing a bomb at Brussels Airport. He is also linked to the Paris attacks from last November. The suspected terrorists in both plots have ties to the Molenbeek and Schaerbeek neighborhoods of Brussels. In this preview of a CBSN Originals documentary, Vladimir Duthiers examines why this part of Europe is a breeding ground for terrorism. Watch the full report Monday, April 11, at 8 p.m. ET on CBSN.