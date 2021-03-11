American Rescue Plan
Harry and Meghan Interview
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Coronavirus Crisis
Biden Administration
Stimulus Check
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Biden to memorialize COVID losses and offer vision of "what comes next"
What does it mean to defund the police?
Former presidents and first ladies urge Americans to get vaccinated
Prince William says U.K. royals "very much not a racist family"
These Latino victims' families say they were targeted by law enforcement
Texas AG threatens to sue Austin officials over local mask mandates
Five officers charged with manslaughter in teen's shooting death
Border apprehensions spike as U.S. struggles to house migrant children
U.N. unites to condemn Myanmar's junta, but the killings continue
Coronavirus Crisis
Congress approves $1.9 trillion COVID relief package
Full coverage: Coronavirus Crisis
How to watch Biden's prime-time address to mark COVID-19 anniversary
Biden announces 100 million more Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses
Texas AG threatens to sue Austin officials over local mask mandates
Here's what the CDC says fully vaccinated people can do
Gottlieb says variant may cause cases to "tick back up" but surge unlikely
Dr. Fauci answers COVID vaccine questions in CBSN special
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBSN Originals | What Does It Mean to Defund the Police?
This documentary in the CBSN Originals "Speaking Frankly" series explores the push to defund police departments and rethink the way communities protect public safety.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue