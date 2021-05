CBSN Original preview: The Wall - A Nation Divided CBSN Originals visits the Tohono O'odham Nation reservation — which sits across the Nevada/Mexico border. Where it exists at all in this region, the border is often a ramshackle barbed-wire-and-sticks fence. A new, secure border wall might mean the end of a way of life for a people who have walked to and fro across the international boundary since before the United States existed.