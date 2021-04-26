Live

CBSN Interview with Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins CBSN from Capitol Hill to discuss the alleged Russian hacking, the final push to save Obamacare and President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet. Watch the full interview from "Red & Blue" here.
