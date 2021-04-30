Live

Watch CBSN Live

CBSN documentary examines child marriage in Nepal

Sunday night, a new CBSN documentary looks at the issue of child marriage in the nation of Nepal. One in three girls under the age of 18 in Nepal is married. Reena Ninan visited a rural village there to witness an illegal wedding first hand.
