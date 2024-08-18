CBS News poll: Gender gap, enthusiasm and economy make for a tight Harris-Trump race on DNC eve As the Democrats prepare to head into their convention in Chicago, a new CBS News 2024 presidential poll shows that Kamala Harris' entry into the race pulled the party into an effectively even race with Donald Trump and Republicans, and it has continued to motivate Democrats to vote today. CBS News executive director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" to break down the latest poll.