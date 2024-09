CBS News joins volunteers searching for missing migrants on dangerous path Nearly 11,000 migrants have died trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border since 1998, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Volunteers, who call themselves "Armadillos," are searching for those missing in one of the deadliest parts of the border. CBS News immigration and politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined volunteers in the Arizona search.