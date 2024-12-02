CBS News investigation finds some Starbucks cups placed in recycling bins end up in landfills A CBS News investigation tracked plastic Starbucks cups and showed many end up in a landfill or incinerator despite being placed in a recycle bin. CBS journalists across the country dropped cold-drink cups with trackers attached into recycling bins at Starbucks locations. Of the 36 cups that generated a signal, only four pinged at locations that accept recycling. Amelia Landers, vice president of product innovation at Starbucks, called the results disappointing and unacceptable, but added the company is focused on what it can control, like customer education.