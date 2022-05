Caught fugitive back in Alabama; coroner says former corrections officer died by suicide The Alabama fugitive who evaded arrest for nearly two weeks is back in the jail from which he escaped. Casey White was taken back to Lauderdale County Tuesday night following his capture in Indiana on Monday. A coroner there says his alleged accomplice, Vicky White, no relation, died by suicide following a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Omar Villafranca reports.